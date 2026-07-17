Ground Report: Heavy Security Outside Kolkata Airport As Mosque Access Row Intensifies

India Today’s ground report from outside Kolkata Airport shows heavy security deployment amid a dispute over access to the historic Bankra Mosque located inside the airport’s operational area. CRPF, CISF and West Bengal Police personnel have been stationed near the entry point, while prohibitory orders restrict large gatherings. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind’s West Bengal chief Siddiqullah Chowdhury said supporters would seek permission to enter for Friday prayers and hold a peaceful protest if denied. Airport authorities have cited security concerns for suspending public access. The report captures barricades, deployed forces and the tense situation developing around the airport mosque in Kolkata today.