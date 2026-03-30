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Ground Report: Inside Israel’s Mobile ICU Bus Saving Lives Amid War With Iran Escalation

Ground Report: Inside Israel’s Mobile ICU Bus Saving Lives Amid War With Iran Escalation

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 30, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 30, 2026, 4:40 PM IST

Amid the escalating conflict with Iran, Israel’s emergency response system is working at full capacity. At the heart of it is Magen David Adom, the country’s largest medical response network. This ground report takes you inside the National Emergency Response Centre and a unique mobile ICU bus known as “Wheels of Hope.” Designed to reach missile-hit zones quickly, the bus functions as a fully equipped intensive care unit on wheels, capable of treating and transporting critically injured patients. With advanced life-support systems onboard, it highlights how Israel is adapting frontline medical care to the realities of modern warfare.

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