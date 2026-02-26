GSMC 2.0 | CEA: Calibrated Capital Integration Key In AI-Driven Global Markets

At the Global Securities Markets Conclave 2.0 held on February 26–27, 2026 at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Chief Economic Advisor Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran said global capital markets are being reshaped by geopolitics and artificial intelligence. He stressed that capital now flows toward jurisdictions offering macroeconomic stability, regulatory credibility and technological readiness. While AI enhances pricing and allocation efficiency, it can also amplify herding and volatility, requiring stronger supervisory oversight. Highlighting India’s structural reforms, digital public infrastructure and steady investment inflows, he said calibrated integration — balancing openness with resilience — will be key to sustainable financial globalization and India’s long-term growth ambitions.