Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
GSMC 2.0 | K. Rajaraman, Chairperson, IFSCA: GIFT-IFSC Now A Global Financial Movement

GSMC 2.0 | K. Rajaraman, Chairperson, IFSCA: GIFT-IFSC Now A Global Financial Movement

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 26, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 26, 2026, 1:22 PM IST

At the Global Securities Markets Conclave 2.0 held on February 26–27, 2026, at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, K. Rajaraman, Chairperson of the International Financial Services Centres Authority, said GIFT-IFSC is no longer an experiment but a global financial movement. He highlighted India’s $5 trillion economy milestone, structural reforms, and the surge in retail participation from 20 million trading accounts in 2014 to 135 million today. With 35 banks managing over $106 billion in assets and strong global regulatory alignment, GIFT-IFSC aims to power cross-border capital flows, leverage AI-led innovation, and support India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended