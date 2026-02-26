GSMC 2.0 | K. Rajaraman, Chairperson, IFSCA: GIFT-IFSC Now A Global Financial Movement

At the Global Securities Markets Conclave 2.0 held on February 26–27, 2026, at GIFT City, Gandhinagar, K. Rajaraman, Chairperson of the International Financial Services Centres Authority, said GIFT-IFSC is no longer an experiment but a global financial movement. He highlighted India’s $5 trillion economy milestone, structural reforms, and the surge in retail participation from 20 million trading accounts in 2014 to 135 million today. With 35 banks managing over $106 billion in assets and strong global regulatory alignment, GIFT-IFSC aims to power cross-border capital flows, leverage AI-led innovation, and support India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.