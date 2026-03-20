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Gulf On Edge As Energy War Escalates, Oil And Gas Supply Chains Face Global Shock

Gulf On Edge As Energy War Escalates, Oil And Gas Supply Chains Face Global Shock

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 20, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 20, 2026, 12:44 PM IST

The war in West Asia has entered a dangerous new phase, with critical energy hubs now directly targeted. Iran has accused Israel of striking the South Pars gas field, triggering massive fires and jolting global oil markets. Tehran swiftly retaliated, launching missiles at Qatar’s Ras Laffan Industrial City and hitting key sites in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. While some damage remains limited, the message is clear: energy infrastructure is now a battlefield. With South Pars alone holding immense global reserves, the stakes are unprecedented. As tensions escalate, disruptions to fuel supply, rising prices, and economic uncertainty are already rippling across the world.

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