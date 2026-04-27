Gunfire At White House Gala: Terrified Eyewitnesses Describe Chaos

The 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner turned from a night of unity to a scene of terror as an armed assassin breached security at the Washington Hilton. While President Trump and First Lady Melania were in the ballroom, suspect Cole Tomas Allen dodged Secret Service checkpoints, sparking a frantic gun battle. Journalists and top administration officials ducked for cover under tables as gunfire echoed through the halls. Though the Secret Service’s "lightning-fast" response prevented a tragedy, the lapse has raised chilling questions about how a heavily armed intruder managed to compromise one of the world's most secure events.