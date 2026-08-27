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Gurugram Drowns After 75mm Rain, ₹503 Crore Drainage Spend Raises Big Questions

Gurugram Drowns After 75mm Rain, ₹503 Crore Drainage Spend Raises Big Questions

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 27, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026, 9:11 PM IST

Gurugram, India’s Millennium City, was brought to a standstill after just 75 mm of rain, with major roads flooded and commuters stranded for hours. Schoolchildren were reportedly stuck in buses for three to six hours. The crisis deepened when a massive 25-foot-wide crater opened at busy IFFCO Chowk, with an underground pipeline or sewer line suspected to be involved. The situation has raised questions over drainage infrastructure and accountability. Gurugram collected ₹332 crore in property tax in FY 2025-26 and reportedly spent ₹503 crore on drainage infrastructure. Political leaders have traded blame, but residents continue to demand a lasting solution.

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