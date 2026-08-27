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Gurugram’s Monsoon Crisis: Garbage-Choked Badshahpur Drain Turns Millennium City Into Flood Zone

Gurugram’s Monsoon Crisis: Garbage-Choked Badshahpur Drain Turns Millennium City Into Flood Zone

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 27, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026, 4:51 PM IST

Gurugram is India’s Millennium City — home to massive investments, corporate hubs and some of the country’s biggest companies. But when the monsoon arrives, a different Gurugram emerges. India Today investigates the Badshahpur Drain, one of the city’s crucial drainage channels, and finds stretches clogged with garbage and hardened silt, severely restricting water flow. From Tulip Chowk to Vatika Chowk and Badshahpur, the investigation tracks the growing bottleneck and asks a crucial question: why does a city that attracts billions in investment continue to struggle with basic drainage and desilting? As heavy rains return, the consequences are visible on Gurugram’s roads, residential areas and daily life.

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