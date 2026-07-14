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HAL Receives 7th GE Engine For Tejas Mk1A: IAF Deliveries Finally Back On Track? | HAL Shares

HAL Receives 7th GE Engine For Tejas Mk1A: IAF Deliveries Finally Back On Track? | HAL Shares

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 14, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2026, 12:15 PM IST

HAL has received the seventh GE engine for the Tejas Mk1A fighter jet program, marking a key milestone in the delayed project. Shivani Sharma, India Today, highlighted that the latest engine delivery is expected to support the first Tejas Mk1A deliveries by the end of the year. Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder, Avinash Mentor Research, said the development is a positive trigger for HAL and could improve investor sentiment as execution gathers pace. Watch this video to understand why this update matters, what it means for HAL's order book, and the outlook for India's defence manufacturing sector.

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