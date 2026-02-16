Business Today
Harbhajan Singh On India's Win: 'It Was One-Sided Traffic As Always' Against Pakistan

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 16, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 16, 2026, 11:55 AM IST

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh summed it up best, calling the India–Pakistan clash “one-way traffic.” And it’s hard to disagree. Reflecting on India’s dominant performance, Harbhajan broke down what went right for the Men in Blue and where Pakistan faltered. In an exclusive conversation with India Today, he shared sharp insights on India’s approach, execution, and mindset in the high-voltage encounter. From batting dominance to bowling discipline, Harbhajan explains why the contest never really became a contest, offering fans an expert take on one of cricket’s biggest rivalries.

