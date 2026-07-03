Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Hardeep Singh Puri Dismisses Fuel Shortage Rumours: 'Last Four Months Not One Petrol Pump Ran Dry'

Hardeep Singh Puri Dismisses Fuel Shortage Rumours: 'Last Four Months Not One Petrol Pump Ran Dry'

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2026, 1:06 PM IST

Amid concerns over fuel supplies following tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, firmly dismissed reports of any nationwide fuel shortage. He said not a single petrol pump across India's 107,000-plus retail outlets ran dry during the four-month period, despite rumours circulating on social media. Puri alleged that misinformation and panic buying created isolated queues, while some attempted to exploit the situation through hoarding and black marketing. He emphasized that India's fuel supply chain remained resilient and uninterrupted throughout the crisis. Watch the full statement for his detailed response.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended