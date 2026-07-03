Hardeep Singh Puri Dismisses Fuel Shortage Rumours: 'Last Four Months Not One Petrol Pump Ran Dry'

Amid concerns over fuel supplies following tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, firmly dismissed reports of any nationwide fuel shortage. He said not a single petrol pump across India's 107,000-plus retail outlets ran dry during the four-month period, despite rumours circulating on social media. Puri alleged that misinformation and panic buying created isolated queues, while some attempted to exploit the situation through hoarding and black marketing. He emphasized that India's fuel supply chain remained resilient and uninterrupted throughout the crisis. Watch the full statement for his detailed response.