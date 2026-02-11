Business Today
“HbA1c Is Not The Gold Standard”: Dr V Mohan Warns Against Using Single Test To Diagnose Diabetes

Reacting to a Lancet review questioning the use of HbA1c alone for diagnosing diabetes, Dr V Mohan, Chairman of Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, said HbA1c is not the gold standard for diagnosis. Speaking in Chennai, he stressed that while HbA1c is useful for assessing long-term diabetes control, blood glucose tests remain the best tool for diagnosis. Dr Mohan warned that relying solely on HbA1c can delay diagnosis and overestimate diabetes prevalence, especially in India where lab readiness varies. He advised against using HbA1c as a single diagnostic test.

