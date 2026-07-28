HDFC Bank Governance Woes: Is This A Buying Opportunity Despite Ongoing Scrutiny?

HDFC Bank remains under the spotlight after its internal review into the MSRDC deposit case concluded there was no malafide conduct but identified business overreach. While the bank has imposed penalties on senior executives, governance concerns and US shareholder scrutiny continue to weigh on sentiment. In this discussion, Ambareesh Baliga, Market Analyst, shares his perspective on HDFC Bank's corporate governance, current valuations, and long-term investment potential. He explains why the stock may still appeal to long-term investors despite near-term challenges. Watch the full analysis for key insights on India's largest private sector bank.