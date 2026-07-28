Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
HDFC Bank Governance Woes: Is This A Buying Opportunity Despite Ongoing Scrutiny?

HDFC Bank Governance Woes: Is This A Buying Opportunity Despite Ongoing Scrutiny?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026, 3:04 PM IST

HDFC Bank remains under the spotlight after its internal review into the MSRDC deposit case concluded there was no malafide conduct but identified business overreach. While the bank has imposed penalties on senior executives, governance concerns and US shareholder scrutiny continue to weigh on sentiment. In this discussion, Ambareesh Baliga, Market Analyst, shares his perspective on HDFC Bank's corporate governance, current valuations, and long-term investment potential. He explains why the stock may still appeal to long-term investors despite near-term challenges. Watch the full analysis for key insights on India's largest private sector bank.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended