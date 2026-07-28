Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
HDFC Bank MSRDC Case: CEO & CFO Penalized As Internal Review Finds Business Overreach

HDFC Bank MSRDC Case: CEO & CFO Penalized As Internal Review Finds Business Overreach

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Nachiket Kelkar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026, 3:08 PM IST

HDFC Bank has concluded its internal review into the MSRDC deposit case, describing it as a case of business overreach rather than mala fide conduct. The bank imposed a ₹1 lakh penalty each on MD & CEO Sasidhar Jagdishan, CFO Sreenivasan Vaidyanathan, and Retail Assets Head Arvind Bora, while also issuing warning letters and informing the RBI. In this report, Business Today's Nachiket Kelkar explains the probe findings, the governance concerns, ongoing US shareholder investigations, and what the RBI could consider regarding the CEO's reappointment.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended