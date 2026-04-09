HDFC Securities’ Unmesh Sharma On RBI Outlook, Inflation Risks And Market Strategy For Investors

HDFC Securities Head of Institutional Equities Unmesh Sharma shares his views on RBI’s policy stance, inflation outlook, and investment strategy amid global uncertainty. Sharma says the RBI remains one of the most transparent regulators and its status quo on repo rates reflects a prudent approach in a volatile geopolitical environment. He highlights inflation as the biggest concern and advises investors to stay cautious, adopt staggered investments, and follow a barbell strategy. According to him, investors should focus on high-quality structural sectors like EMS and healthcare while selectively adding recovery trade stocks. Watch the full conversation for detailed insights on markets, RBI policy, and investment strategy.