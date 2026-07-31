Health & Term Insurance Every Woman Should Consider For Better Financial Security

Choosing the right insurance is a crucial part of financial planning for women. Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder, LXME, says every woman should begin with a comprehensive health insurance policy and enhance it with riders such as critical illness and maternity cover based on her life stage. She also recommends considering term insurance if there are financial dependents or outstanding loans. Having the right protection can help manage rising healthcare costs and safeguard long-term financial stability.