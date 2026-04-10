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Himanta Vs Gogoi: Assam Votes In High-Stakes Battle As BJP Eyes Hat-Trick, Congress Seeks Comeback

Himanta Vs Gogoi: Assam Votes In High-Stakes Battle As BJP Eyes Hat-Trick, Congress Seeks Comeback

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 10, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 10, 2026, 1:23 PM IST

Assam witnessed a fierce electoral showdown as voters cast ballots in a high-stakes contest between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. Seeking a third consecutive term, Sarma led the BJP’s campaign with confidence, while Gogoi spearheaded Congress’ comeback attempt in the party’s former bastion. From temple visits and sharp campaign attacks to strong voter turnout across the state, Assam’s election had all the ingredients of a major political battle. With alliances in play and stakes sky-high, the verdict is now sealed in EVMs—setting the stage for a crucial result on May 4.

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