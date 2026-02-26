Holi Crackdown: 30,000 Oil Packs Seized, Tonnes Of Fake Paneer Destroyed Across Uttar Pradesh

Ahead of Holi, authorities in Uttar Pradesh have intensified a statewide crackdown on adulterated food items to ensure festive food safety. Food Safety teams conducted raids across multiple districts, targeting fake paneer, mawa and suspicious edible oil. In Ghaziabad, nearly 2,500 kg of paneer and 200 kg of mawa were destroyed in just 72 hours. In Kanpur Dehat, officials seized around 30,000 containers of edible oil from four factories, while raids in Gautam Buddha Nagar and Saharanpur uncovered large quantities of suspected spurious paneer. Samples have been sent for testing, with authorities warning of strict action against adulterators as Holi approaches.