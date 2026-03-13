Hormuz Closed, Oil At $100? Prashant Ruia Answers | Siddharth Zarabi | India Today Conclave 2026

Amid rising global uncertainty in the energy sector, Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor at Business Today, speaks with Prashant Ruia, CEO of Essar Group, on the sidelines of India Today Conclave 2026. In this insightful conversation, Ruia discusses the ongoing global energy crisis, its possible duration and the impact on oil and gas markets worldwide. He also explains why energy security has become a critical priority for countries like India, especially amid disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz. The discussion covers key themes including oil and gas pricing, strategic reserves, refining, marketing and distribution, as well as the future of fossil fuels and energy diversification. Watch the full interview for insights on India’s evolving energy strategy and global market trends.