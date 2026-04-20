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Hormuz Crisis Escalates Again | Iran Blocks Route, Trump Issues Fresh Warning

Hormuz Crisis Escalates Again | Iran Blocks Route, Trump Issues Fresh Warning

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 20, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 20, 2026, 1:02 PM IST

Tensions surge again in the Strait of Hormuz as Iran reimposes restrictions just hours after reopening it. Blaming the United States naval blockade, Tehran has called it “piracy,” while Mojtaba Khamenei warns of strong retaliation. Two Indian vessels, including the supertanker Sanmar Herald, were caught in the standoff, forcing a retreat—prompting India to summon Iran’s envoy. Meanwhile, Donald Trump insists the blockade will continue till a deal is reached. With threats expanding to the Bab el-Mandeb, the world’s energy lifeline hangs in the balance.

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