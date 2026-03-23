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Hormuz Flashpoint: Iran Warns UAE Of Crushing Retaliation, Gulf Tensions Threaten Global Oil Routes

Hormuz Flashpoint: Iran Warns UAE Of Crushing Retaliation, Gulf Tensions Threaten Global Oil Routes

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 23, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 23, 2026, 1:06 PM IST

Tensions are escalating in the Strait of Hormuz as Iran issues a stern warning to the UAE against allowing its territory to be used for attacks on Iranian-controlled islands like Abu Musa and Greater Tunb. The strategically vital region, through which a significant share of global oil passes, is witnessing heightened instability amid ongoing conflict. Iran has threatened a strong retaliation against any source of attack, while recent missile incidents in Dubai have intensified fears. Although Gulf nations deny involvement, the risk of wider escalation is growing, placing regional security and global energy supply routes under serious threat.

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