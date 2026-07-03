Horse-Trading Allegations Rock Tamil Nadu As TVK And DMK Trade Sharp Accusations

Less than two months into the TVK government’s tenure in Tamil Nadu, a massive political storm has erupted over explosive allegations of horse-trading. TVK MLA Elaiyaraja has leveled serious charges, claiming he was offered ₹35 crore to cross-vote during the assembly floor test- an offer allegedly facilitated by a poll strategist with links to DMK leadership. With police arrests already underway and high-ranking officials pointing fingers at senior DMK leaders, the political temperature in Chennai is hitting a boiling point. As AIADMK factions shift alliances and TTV Dhinakaran levels counter-allegations, we track the crumbling loyalties and the fight for stability in the Tamil Nadu assembly.