How AI Programmes Backed By Tata Group Are Changing Rural Livelihoods | AI SUMMIT 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 marks a major shift from AI discussions to real-world implementation, positioning India at the centre of global AI transformation. Hosted at Bharat Mandapam, the summit brought together global technology leaders including Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, and Demis Hassabis to discuss the future of responsible and inclusive AI. The event also highlighted grassroots impact, with Smriti Irani emphasising how initiatives like AI Sakhi are empowering rural women and entrepreneurs. Backed by organisations such as Tata Consultancy Services, these programmes are helping bridge the digital divide and create new livelihood opportunities. The summit reflects India’s larger innovation journey since Narendra Modi launched Startup India, with the country now emerging as a global leader in people-centric AI innovation.