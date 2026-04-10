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How BJP Rose From Fringe Force To Mamata Banerjee’s Biggest Threat In West Bengal Politics

How BJP Rose From Fringe Force To Mamata Banerjee’s Biggest Threat In West Bengal Politics

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 10, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 10, 2026, 1:00 PM IST

From political fringe to Trinamool’s biggest challenger, the BJP’s dramatic rise in West Bengal has reshaped the state’s political landscape. Once nearly absent in Bengal politics, the party leveraged grassroots expansion, Hindu vote consolidation, anti-incumbency against Mamata Banerjee, and the star power of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to surge forward. Its breakthrough in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and strong 2021 Assembly performance established BJP as the principal opposition. With North Bengal emerging as a saffron stronghold and defections boosting leadership ranks, the big question now is whether BJP can finally convert momentum into power in Bengal in the future.

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