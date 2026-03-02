How Did US-Israel Intelligence Pull Off The Strike On Khamenei That Shook West Asia?

A seismic moment in West Asia has reshaped the region’s power balance. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been killed in what is being described as one of the most audacious military operations in modern regional history. The Israeli Defense Forces released footage of large-scale airstrikes on Khamenei’s compound in Tehran, with reports claiming fighter jets dropped dozens of bombs after intelligence tracked high-level meetings. U.S. media say months of surveillance helped pinpoint a rare window of opportunity, leading to a daylight strike that stunned the world. Behind the scenes, intense U.S.-Israel coordination, mounting regional pressure, and failed diplomatic efforts reportedly paved the way. Now, retaliatory strikes and rising tensions threaten to push West Asia into a wider and deeply uncertain conflict.