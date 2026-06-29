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How India Strategically Managed LPG & Crude Oil Supplies During West Asia War | K. Surana Explains

How India Strategically Managed LPG & Crude Oil Supplies During West Asia War | K. Surana Explains

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 29, 2026,
  • Updated Jun 29, 2026, 5:25 PM IST

Former HPCL CMD K. Surana details the strategic, multi-pronged approach India employed to navigate the severe energy supply disruptions caused by the Strait of Hormuz crisis. To protect consumers, the government prioritized domestic LPG supplies over industrial use, mandated refineries to optimise propane and butane streams, and adjusted cylinder booking timelines. Simultaneously, India aggressively diversified its import portfolio, sourcing crude and LPG from new global partners while maintaining diplomatic independence to procure Russian oil. This agile, techno-economic strategy ensured fuel security, preventing shortages of cooking gas and transport fuel and shielding the common citizen from the global energy crisis.

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