'How Long Will We Wait?' Keralam LPST Rank Holders Protest Over Delayed Teacher Appointments

Lower Primary School Teacher rank holders have been camping outside the Keralam Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram for over a month, demanding immediate appointments from the LPST rank list published in May 2025. The agitation is being led by the All Keralam Lower Primary School Teacher Rank Holders' Association. Association secretary Valarmathi S has been on an indefinite hunger strike for over a week, while other rank holders have joined the fast. Protesters have also staged a symbolic grass-eating demonstration to highlight what they call government apathy. They are demanding appointments, transparency and a revised teacher-student ratio of 1:25. The protest has now drawn political attention, with ABVP holding a solidarity march.