How Mohammad Irfan Went From Street Hawker To India's Most Viral Protest Voice

Mohammad Irfan, the hawker whose powerful recitation of the Preamble and passionate speeches during the Jantar Mantar student protests captured national attention, is now making headlines once again. After meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Irfan spoke exclusively to The Lallantop, delivering a message that went beyond party politics. Declaring himself politically neutral, he said he would question any government that failed to honour its promises, whether led by the Congress or the BJP. He also spoke about the struggles of migrant workers, highlighted the hardships faced by daily wage labourers, and revealed that while he is willing to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he would first like to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. Watch this report to learn how one ordinary citizen's voice travelled from the streets of Jantar Mantar to the national political stage.