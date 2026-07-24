How Should GenZ Begin Their Investment Journey | Personal Finance | GenZ Investment

Are Gen Z investors making the right financial decisions, or falling into common money traps? In this episode of Money Today, Mukul Malik, Founder, AssetYogi decodes the biggest investing mistakes young earners make—from taking unnecessary loans and stopping SIPs too early to chasing F&O, crypto, and lifestyle spending. Learn how to build a strong financial foundation with the right investment sequence: avoid bad debt, get insured, create an emergency fund, and invest consistently for long-term wealth creation. We also discuss why skill-building is your biggest asset, how much you should save from your salary, and whether buying a car or house early really makes financial sense. Watch this practical guide to make smarter money decisions and build lasting wealth from the start of your career.