How TCS, Lenskart And Namita Thapar Became Part Of A Wider Debate Over Corporate Conduct

Namita Thapar has found herself at the centre of a growing controversy after old remarks on the health benefits of namaz resurfaced amid an already charged national debate. What began as social media backlash against a video has now become linked, in the public mind, to the wider storm surrounding alleged religious harassment complaints at TCS and the dress-code controversy involving Lenskart. As outrage spills from social media to the streets and even Dalal Street, questions are now being raised about corporate culture, workplace policies, investor sentiment and the growing power of online narratives to impact India Inc. In this report, we break down how three separate controversies have become intertwined, why major brands are facing heightened scrutiny, and what this means for companies, promoters and markets. Watch the full package for the complete story.