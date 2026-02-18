Business Today
How TCS Yuvai Hackathon Turned Non-Tech Students Into Innovators

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 18, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 18, 2026, 12:58 PM IST

In conversation with Amit Gupta, Delivery Center Head - Delhi NCR Region, Tata Consultancy Services, he shares how TCS went beyond engineering campuses to inspire non-tech students to participate in one of the most ambitious hackathons ever launched. From demystifying AI and technology to showing students from arts, commerce and management backgrounds how innovation goes far beyond coding, Amit Gupta explains how TCS built confidence, curiosity and purpose among first-time participants. He also shares the larger vision and ambition behind launching what aims to become the largest hackathon in the world- a platform designed to unlock ideas from every discipline and democratise innovation.

