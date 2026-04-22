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How Xi Jinping Built An Unshakable Energy Fortress: Is China Now Immune To Global Oil Shocks?

How Xi Jinping Built An Unshakable Energy Fortress: Is China Now Immune To Global Oil Shocks?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 22, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 22, 2026, 1:40 PM IST

As global energy markets face unprecedented volatility, China stands remarkably prepared. Over the last decade, President Xi Jinping has systematically reshaped the nation’s energy landscape, moving from vulnerability to strategic resilience. By building massive strategic oil reserves, diversifying supply routes via overland pipelines, and leading the world in the "Electrostate" model through massive EV adoption, China has decoupled its economic growth from external oil shocks. This deep-dive report analyzes how China’s dual-track strategy utilising both massive coal reserves and record-breaking renewable expansion has created a long-term strategic advantage that is redefining global geopolitics and energy independence.

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