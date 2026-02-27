Howard Lutnick In Jodhpur For Billionaire Nikesh Arora’s Daughter’s Wedding

Howard Lutnick has arrived in Jodhpur to attend the wedding ceremony of tech billionaire Nikesh Arora’s daughter. The high-profile presence has drawn attention, especially as it comes just a day after Lutnick met India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. While officials maintain that the visit is purely personal, the timing has sparked curiosity given the ongoing trade engagements between India and the United States. The wedding in Rajasthan is expected to host several prominent business leaders and dignitaries, turning it into a significant gathering of global names.