Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Howard Lutnick In Jodhpur For Billionaire Nikesh Arora’s Daughter’s Wedding

Howard Lutnick In Jodhpur For Billionaire Nikesh Arora’s Daughter’s Wedding

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi ,
  • Feb 27, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 27, 2026, 1:54 PM IST

 

Howard Lutnick has arrived in Jodhpur to attend the wedding ceremony of tech billionaire Nikesh Arora’s daughter. The high-profile presence has drawn attention, especially as it comes just a day after Lutnick met India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. While officials maintain that the visit is purely personal, the timing has sparked curiosity given the ongoing trade engagements between India and the United States. The wedding in Rajasthan is expected to host several prominent business leaders and dignitaries, turning it into a significant gathering of global names.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended