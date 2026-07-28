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HUL Q1FY27 Result: Net Profit Drops 4% To ₹2,631 Crore Despite 10% Revenue Growth

HUL Q1FY27 Result: Net Profit Drops 4% To ₹2,631 Crore Despite 10% Revenue Growth

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026, 3:25 PM IST

The HUL Q1FY27 result shows a 4% year-on-year drop in standalone net profit to ₹2,631 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, impacted by rising raw material costs and a high base effect from a prior tax credit. Following the earnings announcement, HUL shares fell 3.5%. However, consolidated revenue from operations rose 10.1% to ₹17,341 crore achieving its highest quarterly turnover in 13 quarters. Underlying sales grew 10% on a balanced 5% volume growth, while EBITDA margins compressed slightly by 40 basis points to 23%.

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