HUL Q1FY27 Result: Net Profit Drops 4% To ₹2,631 Crore Despite 10% Revenue Growth

The HUL Q1FY27 result shows a 4% year-on-year drop in standalone net profit to ₹2,631 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, impacted by rising raw material costs and a high base effect from a prior tax credit. Following the earnings announcement, HUL shares fell 3.5%. However, consolidated revenue from operations rose 10.1% to ₹17,341 crore achieving its highest quarterly turnover in 13 quarters. Underlying sales grew 10% on a balanced 5% volume growth, while EBITDA margins compressed slightly by 40 basis points to 23%.