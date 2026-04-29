Hyderabad Ground Report: Fuel Panic Grips City As Rumours Spark Rush, Officials Deny Shortage

Hyderabad witnessed long queues, panic buying and temporary shutdowns at several petrol pumps across key locations including Charminar, Nampally and Basheerbagh after rumours of fuel shortages and possible price hikes spread rapidly on social media. The sudden rush led to unusual demand spikes, forcing some outlets to temporarily run out of stock while others struggled to manage overwhelming crowds. However, authorities and fuel dealers have firmly clarified that there is no actual petrol or diesel shortage in the city. Fuel supplies from depots remain normal, additional tanker movements are underway, and officials are urging citizens not to panic or believe misinformation driving unnecessary stockpiling.