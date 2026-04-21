"I Meant Agency Terror": Kharge Clarifies After Calling PM Modi A 'Terrorist' In Tamil Nadu Row

The final day of campaigning in Tamil Nadu turned explosive after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sparked a massive political firestorm by referring to PM Narendra Modi as a "terrorist." Addressing the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP, Kharge’s remarks drew immediate and fierce condemnation from the saffron party. While Kharge later clarified that his words referred to the "terrorising" of political opponents through central agencies like the ED and CBI, the BJP remains unyielding. Leaders like Annamalai and Piyush Goyal have slammed the "hateful mindset" of the Congress, demanding a formal apology from both Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.