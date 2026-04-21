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I-PAC Shutdown Scare: Mamata Blames BJP ‘Intimidation’ As TMC Consultancy Suspends Bengal Ops

I-PAC Shutdown Scare: Mamata Blames BJP ‘Intimidation’ As TMC Consultancy Suspends Bengal Ops

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 21, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 21, 2026, 2:49 PM IST

A major political storm has erupted in West Bengal just 48 hours before the first phase of polling. Reports indicate that I-PAC, the Trinamool Congress’s core election strategy firm, has temporarily suspended operations for 20 days, allegedly citing legal pressure and the recent ED arrest of its director, Vinesh Chandel. While the TMC has dismissed the shutdown as "baseless misinformation" spread by the BJP, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called it a clear act of intimidation. She even suggested a potential merger of I-PAC staff into the TMC fold to protect jobs, as the firm’s Kolkata office remains locked and staff are reportedly on leave until May 11.

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