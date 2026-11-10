“I Really Believe Him”: Trump Backs Nvidia Chief Jensen Huang Amid Allegations

U.S. President Donald Trump has reacted to allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, saying he was “amazed” by the reports and that the FBI is looking into a related matter. Speaking to reporters at the White House on November 9, Trump said he had spoken to Huang, who reportedly told him he had no knowledge that the Chinese businesswoman at the centre of the allegations was a spy. Trump said he believed Huang and described him as an honourable person. Nvidia’s board has launched an inquiry following a New York Times report about Huang’s alleged relationship with the businesswoman.