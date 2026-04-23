IAFS-4: Jaishankar on India-Africa G20 Bond | Digital Fintech | Defence & Vision MAHASAGAR

India-Africa relations just hit a new level! At the IAFS-4 logo launch, EAM S. Jaishankar sent a clear message to the world: the Global South is here to lead. Highlighting the historic African Union G20 seat, the expansion of IITs in Africa, and the strategic "MAHASAGAR" vision, Jaishankar defined a "SPIRIT" that goes beyond trade. With a $100 Billion trade background, India is pushing frontiers in Fintech, Defense, and Digital Innovation. This isn’t just diplomacy- it’s a "message of stability" in a turbulent world. Watch how India and Africa are reuniting to reshape the 21st century!