Ice Cream, Coffee And A Handshake: Piyush Goyal Reveals How Big Trade Deals Were Sealed

  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 9, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 9, 2026, 12:23 PM IST

At the Raisina Dialogue, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal offered a rare personal glimpse into the world of trade negotiations. He shared how key free trade agreements were sometimes sealed through informal moments — from a handshake atop a volcano during talks with partners linked to Australia to a walk in Hyde Park that helped conclude negotiations with the United Kingdom. Goyal urged Indian businesses and youth to leverage expanding trade access and global opportunities. Emphasizing India’s demographic strength, he encouraged entrepreneurs to internationalize and innovate as the country aims to become a developed “Viksit Bharat” by 2047.

