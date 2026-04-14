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IEA Chief Fatih Birol Warns Of Historic Energy Crisis, Says No Country Immune To Impact

IEA Chief Fatih Birol Warns Of Historic Energy Crisis, Says No Country Immune To Impact

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 14, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 14, 2026, 1:06 PM IST

The International Energy Agency has issued a stark warning about the scale of the ongoing global energy crisis, calling it the most severe in history. IEA Chief Fatih Birol said no country is immune as disruptions hit oil, gas and key commodities like fertilizers and petrochemicals. He cautioned that April could be worse than March due to supply constraints and halted cargo loadings. Significant damage to energy infrastructure, including oil fields and refineries, has further deepened the crisis. The IEA stressed the need for coordinated global action, warning that prolonged disruptions could worsen economic stress, fuel inflation and impact energy security worldwide.

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