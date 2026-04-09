IGL MD Kamal Kishore Chatiwal Urges LPG Users To Shift To PNG, Targets 30,000 Connections Daily

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) Managing Director Kamal Kishore Chatiwal highlights the growing importance of piped natural gas (PNG) and urges consumers to shift from LPG to PNG for safer and more efficient gas supply. He says PNG is one of the safest fuel options and remains a top government priority, with domestic gas production sufficient to support rising demand. Chatiwal also notes that PNG connections have tripled compared to the pre-war period and the company is targeting 30,000 new connections per day as roadblocks in the process are cleared. Watch the full interaction for insights on PNG expansion, demand growth, and future plans.