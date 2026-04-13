IGL's Big PNG Push: 3,000 Connections/Day Target, 4.85 Lakh PNG Connections In 90 Days

As the West Asia Crisis continues to disrupt energy security of countries across the World, energy dependent nations like India are turning towards self-reliance and domestic Oil & Gas companies are pushing the needle towards more reliable and easily available gas and fuel sources to fulfill the needs of households. India's LPG crisis has pushed the government to push households to switch to PNG (Piped Natural Gas). City Gas Distribution companies like IGL (Indraprastha Gas Limited) with a 3-month deadline are ensuring maximum eligible homes move towards Natural Gas dependent PNG connections in the wake of an LPG crisis triggered by the ever volatile West Asia war. What are CGD companies doing to minimise the effects of global LPG shortage? How are they catering to the LPG to PNG shift? What are their targets and How will they balance the demand-supply gap? Listen In as we speak to Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, MD, IGL who speaks with Business Today's Correspondent Aishwarya Patil in an exclusive conversation.