IIT Delhi Protests Over Student Death As Students Demand Accountability And Independent Probe

Protests have erupted at IIT Delhi following the death of 31-year-old MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar on August 22. Students have raised demands including compensation for his family, resignations of senior student-affairs officials and an independent investigation into his death. IIT Delhi has confirmed an external inquiry and appointed a five-member panel to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, with the report expected within two weeks. The institute says Rishikesh had been receiving mental-health support and that his semester withdrawal had been approved before his death. IIT Delhi has also announced financial assistance, an Ombudsperson for student grievances and a new student mentor system.