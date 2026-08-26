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IIT Delhi Protests Over Student Death As Students Demand Accountability And Independent Probe

IIT Delhi Protests Over Student Death As Students Demand Accountability And Independent Probe

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 26, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026, 5:23 PM IST

Protests have erupted at IIT Delhi following the death of 31-year-old MSc Physics student Rishikesh Kumar on August 22. Students have raised demands including compensation for his family, resignations of senior student-affairs officials and an independent investigation into his death. IIT Delhi has confirmed an external inquiry and appointed a five-member panel to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, with the report expected within two weeks. The institute says Rishikesh had been receiving mental-health support and that his semester withdrawal had been approved before his death. IIT Delhi has also announced financial assistance, an Ombudsperson for student grievances and a new student mentor system.

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