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IIT Madras Incubated Startup Unveils e200X: World's Most Compact Passenger eVTOL Air Taxi

IIT Madras Incubated Startup Unveils e200X: World's Most Compact Passenger eVTOL Air Taxi

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 24, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026, 4:06 PM IST

IIT Madras-incubated aerospace startup The ePlane Company has officially unveiled the e200X (PT-01), India's first full-scale electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) prototype. Designed by Prof. Satya Chakravarthy and his team, the ultra-compact $8\text{m} \times 11\text{m}$ aircraft avoids expensive vertiport overhauls by operating directly from standard city helipads. Built with a patented Synergistic Lift wing architecture and powered by an 800V high-voltage system, the 2.2-tonne carbon-fiber airframe carries a pilot plus a 200 kg payload up to 110 km. Backed by over 10,000 km of subscale flight testing and DGCA Design Organisation Approval, full-scale validation begins now.

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