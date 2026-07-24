IIT Madras Incubated Startup Unveils e200X: World's Most Compact Passenger eVTOL Air Taxi

IIT Madras-incubated aerospace startup The ePlane Company has officially unveiled the e200X (PT-01), India's first full-scale electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) prototype. Designed by Prof. Satya Chakravarthy and his team, the ultra-compact $8\text{m} \times 11\text{m}$ aircraft avoids expensive vertiport overhauls by operating directly from standard city helipads. Built with a patented Synergistic Lift wing architecture and powered by an 800V high-voltage system, the 2.2-tonne carbon-fiber airframe carries a pilot plus a 200 kg payload up to 110 km. Backed by over 10,000 km of subscale flight testing and DGCA Design Organisation Approval, full-scale validation begins now.