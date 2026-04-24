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IMD Issues Heatwave Warning | Temperature Set To Rise Across North India

IMD Issues Heatwave Warning | Temperature Set To Rise Across North India

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 24, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 24, 2026, 2:35 PM IST

A fresh heatwave alert has been issued as temperatures rise across North India. In an interview with India Today IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar says no major relief is expected for the next 4–5 days, with temperatures likely to climb by 2–3°C. Hot winds will persist across Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. An Orange Alert has been issued for eastern and southern states, while light rain is expected in East India due to Bay of Bengal moisture. Stay cautious as extreme weather conditions persist.

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