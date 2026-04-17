IMF APAC Chief: Oil Crisis Biggest Risk To Asia Growth

At the IMF Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C., APAC Director Krishna Srinivasan in an interview with Business Today's Karishma Asoodani shares a stark outlook for Asia’s growth trajectory amid rising energy risks. With emerging Asia heavily dependent on oil and gas imports, a prolonged shock could shave up to 2 percentage points off growth by 2027 while pushing inflation higher. He explains why Pacific Island nations and ASEAN economies remain particularly vulnerable, outlines policy responses for central banks, and weighs in on India’s relative resilience. Despite global headwinds, India’s growth outlook remains steady at 6.5%, though risks remain if energy prices stay elevated longer than expected