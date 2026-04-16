IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva Says India Resilient As Global Growth May Slow To 2%

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said emerging market economies like India remain resilient despite a weakening global outlook. She highlighted that stronger policy frameworks, independent central banks, and robust reserves have significantly improved the ability of these economies to handle global shocks. Georgieva warned that if geopolitical tensions persist, global growth could slow to around 2%. However, countries with strong fundamentals—like India—are expected to outperform, with growth rates more than twice the global average. She also flagged financial stability as a key risk to watch, even as Asia continues to benefit from consistent policy discipline despite challenges like high import dependency.