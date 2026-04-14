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IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva Warns Export Restrictions May Worsen Global Energy Crisis

IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva Warns Export Restrictions May Worsen Global Energy Crisis

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 14, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 14, 2026, 12:51 PM IST

Global institutions including the IMF, World Bank and IEA have issued a strong warning against energy hoarding and export restrictions, saying such measures could worsen supply imbalances and deepen the ongoing crisis. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva emphasized that countries must “do no harm” and avoid policies that disrupt global flows. She stressed that coordinated action among nations is key to stabilizing markets and supporting vulnerable economies. While geopolitical tensions remain a concern, global bodies say there is still time for dialogue and resolution, urging countries to work together to ensure energy security and maintain market stability.

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