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IMF Flags Risks, Says Nevertheless Emerging Economies Absorbing Risk Well

IMF Flags Risks, Says Nevertheless Emerging Economies Absorbing Risk Well

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi ,
  • Apr 14, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 14, 2026, 8:27 PM IST

 

At the IMF Spring Meetings 2026, Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas while unveiling the world economic outlook responds to a question to Business Today TV’s Karishma Asoodani on the rising global risks and shrinking fiscal space. He shares that while emerging economies face pressure, India stands out for its resilience, supported by stronger macro fundamentals. Policymakers, he notes, must adopt targeted measures to navigate vulnerabilities and sustain growth amid ongoing global uncertainty.

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